Russia and Ukraine trade blows, battlefield claims

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

On Tuesday, Russian forces reported advances across multiple fronts in Ukraine, while Ukraine's army announced repelling dozens of assaults and inflicting heavy losses.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed in a statement that its forces struck over 140 Ukrainian targets and killed over 1,000 over troops across multiple regions, including Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv. Moscow also reported downing 146 drones and disabling several electronic warfare systems.

Ukraine’s military indicated it repelled 151 Russian assaults across multiple fronts, including Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv, while air defenses intercepted 29 drones. Kyiv reported 1,120 Russian troops killed in the past day, along with losses in tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and drones.

Regarding the ongoing peace talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Envoy, Rodion Miroshnik, told Russia 24 TV that Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to “Russia's proposal for a humanitarian truce,” affirming readiness to implement the initiative.

The main outcome of the third round of negotiations on July 27 was a new prisoner exchange agreement that, for the first time, includes both civilians and military personnel. The decision on the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be made after the new agreements are implemented.

Russia and Ukraine previously held two rounds of direct negotiations in May and June in Istanbul, which resulted in prisoner swaps, the return of bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers by Moscow to Kyiv, and an exchange of draft memorandums aimed at resolving the conflict.