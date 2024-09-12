Russian missile hits cargo ship in Black Sea

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a Russian missile struck the bulk carrier Aya, flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in the Black Sea, maritime sources reported.

Ship tracking data indicated the vessel's last position was near the Romanian port of Constanta, where it appeared to be stationary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed earlier that a Russian missile had hit a grain-laden ship bound for Egypt. The attack occurred just after the vessel left Ukrainian territorial waters, Zelenskiy stated in a social media post.

While no injuries were reported, Zelenskiy condemned the attack, noting the global implications. "Russia targeted a civilian vessel carrying grain to Egypt. The stability and normalcy in dozens of countries depend on the unimpeded operation of our food corridor," he said.

The Black Sea, a crucial shipping route for Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain producers, has become a battleground since Russia's invasion. After Moscow withdrew from a UN-brokered deal to ensure safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports, Kyiv established a maritime corridor to keep trade flowing.

Global food prices surged following Russia’s invasion due to concerns over the disruption of vital grain supplies.