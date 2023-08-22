Russian fighter jet obliterates Ukrainian 'reconnaissance boat' in the Black Sea

Shafaq News / Russia’s defence ministry said a Russian warplane has destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in the Black Sea.

The ship had sailed near Russian gas production facilities when it was attacked by a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter plane, the ministry said on Tuesday.

“Tonight, the crew of the Su-30cm naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea,” the ministry said on Telegram.

The statement did not give details on what kind of boat had been destroyed, or where exactly the incident had taken place.

Russian officials have, in recent weeks, said they thwarted a string of Ukrainian marine drone attacks on its warships in the Black Sea.

Attacks from both sides have escalated in the Black Sea since Russia pulled out of a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the shipping hub.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian sea drones attacked the key Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, damaging a naval ship and marking the first time a commercial Russian port has been a target in the 18-month war.

The Russian Navy’s Olenegorsky Gornyak, a landing ship, suffered a serious breach in the attack, which was carried out by Ukraine’s navy and security service, Ukrainian officials said.

(Al Jazeera)