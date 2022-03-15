War with Russia could end by next May, Ukrainian official says

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in Kyiv without disclosing further details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations with Russia would continue on Tuesday. In contrast, his presidential adviser Oleksiy Aristovich said the war in Ukraine will likely end in early May, when “Russia runs out of resources it needs in the military operation against its neighbor.”

But Aristovich claimed that even after the conclusion of an agreement with Moscow, tactical clashes could remain for a year despite Ukraine’s insistence on the complete evacuation of Russian forces from its territory.

War in Ukraine began on February 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a “special military operation” in the largest military operation in a European country from World War II.