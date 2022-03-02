Russia says it captures Ukrainian city of Kherson

Shafaq News/ Russia's Defense Ministry said that the armed forces had captured the city of Kherson, southern Ukraine.

The RIA news agency reported that the Russian army claims to have taken control of Kherson as Moscow's invasion of the country goes into its seventh day.

In televised remarks, the Russian defense ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov says, "The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control."

Konashenkov added, "negotiations continue between the Russian command, and the city and regional administrations, on resolving issues covering the maintenance and function of social infrastructure facilities, ensuring law and order and the security of the population."

Russia's Defense Ministry reported later that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. Instead, it emphasized that precision weapons were destroying the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

The Russian Spokesperson added, "Throughout the special operation, 1,502 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities have been crippled, including 51 command and communications centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, 38 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa surface-to-air missile systems and 51 radar stations."

"The Russian troops have also destroyed 47 planes on the ground and 11 aircraft in the air, 472 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 62 multiple launch rocket systems, 206 field artillery guns and mortars, 336 special military motor vehicles, and 46 unmanned aerial vehicles," He added.