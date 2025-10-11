Basrah crudes slip for second week

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude benchmarks fell for the second consecutive week, tracking a wider decline in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy dropped $1.32 on Friday to $63.08 per barrel, marking a weekly loss of 13 cents, or 0.21%, while Basrah Medium closed at $64.76 after the same daily and weekly decline of 13 cents, or 0.2%.

The slide followed a sharp global sell-off as risk premiums eased after Israel and Hamas entered the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire, pushing international benchmarks down more than 3% by week’s end.