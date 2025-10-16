Basrah crudes fall despite global surge

Shafaq News – Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude prices edged lower on Thursday, moving against the broader rise in global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy slipped 85 cents, or 1.38%, to $60.84 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped $1.25, or 1.98%, to $61.99.

The decline came despite gains in international benchmarks after US President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to halt oil imports from Russia—a move targeting one of India’s top crude suppliers.

Brent crude edged up 0.9% to $62.48, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by the same percentage to $58.81.