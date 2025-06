Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil benchmarks logged weekly gains, following a global rally in oil prices.

Basrah Heavy closed Friday’s session down $0.67 at $72.16, but recorded a weekly rise of $2.09, or 2.98%.

Basrah Medium also dropped $0.67 to settle at $75.11, with a weekly increase of $2.24, or 3.07%.

Brent crude recorded a 3.2% weekly increase, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted gains of approximately 2.8%.