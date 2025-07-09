Basrah crudes edge higher despite global oil decline

Shafaq News – Basrah

Basrah crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, defying a broader decline in global markets.

Basrah Heavy gained $1.22 to reach $67.90 per barrel, while Basrah Medium matched the increase, climbing to $71.

Globally, oil prices slipped after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, as investors reacted to developments surrounding new US tariffs.

Brent crude dropped to $69.95 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $68.12.