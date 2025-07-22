Ankara, Baghdad eye broader oil export agreement

Shafaq News – Ankara/Baghdad

Ankara has begun negotiations with Baghdad to reach a broader agreement for transporting Iraqi oil through Turkiye to global markets, Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

The proposed agreement is expected to establish long-term cooperation in key energy sectors, including crude oil and natural gas projects, hydrocarbon field development, joint investments in petrochemicals and refining, as well as power generation and transmission initiatives.

Negotiations will also address future arrangements for Iraq’s allocated capacity within the existing pipeline system, which consists of two lines with a combined throughput of 1.5 million barrels per day. Discussions will include operational plans for the Botas terminal at the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

On Monday, a Turkish presidential decree published in the Official Gazette announced that the current Iraq–Turkiye crude oil pipeline agreement, in effect since 1973, will expire on July 27, 2026.