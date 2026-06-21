Trump threatens action against Iran over Hezbollah

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States could become the "guardian angel" of the Strait of Hormuz and take a share of the oil passing through the strategic waterway, warning that Washington could assume control of the strait if necessary.

In remarks to Fox News, Trump said the United States would impose transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz if it fails to reach an agreement with Iran. He added that he had warned Iranian officials that closing the strait would have severe consequences, saying Iranian negotiators "would not be able to return home" if Tehran carried out such a move.

On Lebanon, he called on Iran to immediately prevent Hezbollah from "causing trouble" in the country, warning that Washington would be forced to strike Iran "very hard" if Tehran failed to restrain the group. The US president also expressed frustration with Israel's performance against Hezbollah, saying he is considering transferring responsibility for the issue to Syria.

Direct US-Iran talks began in Switzerland earlier today under Pakistani and Qatari mediation, with discussions centered on a proposed new agreement, Lebanon's ceasefire, and the release of frozen Iranian assets.