US rejects Iranian claim of strike on warship

US rejects Iranian claim of strike on warship
2026-06-03T21:49:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The Iranian navy targeted a US military vessel carrying a “command and control center” in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian army's public relations office announced on Wednesday.

The army indicated that the strike came hours after “hostile acts” against Iranian commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman by the "terrorist and aggressor US military."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that no US vessel had come under attack in the Gulf of Oman and that American forces continue to operate normally across the region.

Earlier today, US forces struck an IRGC communications tower on Qeshm Island, while Iran launched missiles and drones toward US-linked targets and Gulf states. CENTCOM reported later intercepting multiple projectiles aimed at Bahrain, Kuwait, and commercial vessels. Kuwait also stated that attacks on Kuwait International Airport killed one person, injured 63 others, and caused significant damage, despite its air defenses intercepting 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones.

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