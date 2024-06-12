USD/IQD exchange rates inch up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rates recorded an upward trend on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya central exchanges recorded a rate of 147,250 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s currency exchange shops stood at 148,250 IQD and the buying rates at 146,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 147,100 IQD and the buying rate was 147,000 IQD per $100.