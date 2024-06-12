USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,250 and 146,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 146,900 and 146,800 IQD to 100, respectively.