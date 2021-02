Shafaq News/ Today, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates are still hovering near yesterday's levels.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Erbil markets are trading the 100 US dollar at 146000 and 146200 Iraqi Dinars for selling and buying, respectively.

Our correspondent added that Baghdad markets are closed today due to the total lockdown that ends on Sunday.