Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar on Sunday remained at yesterday's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147,700 dinars to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city remained at 148,250 and 147,250, respectively.