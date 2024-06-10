CBI auctions +$273 million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar surpassed $273 million in the currency auction on Monday.

According to the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $273,600,000 in its auction.

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers transfers (remittances and credits), amounting to $255,000,000, representing a 93% increase compared to cash withdrawals, which amounted to $18,600,000.