Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-19T08:04:29+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed today Tuesday (January 19, 2020) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,700 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,750 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,800 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 144,500 dinars for $ 100

