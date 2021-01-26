Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-01-26T07:42:57+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined slightly today Tuesday (January 26, 2021) in the Iraqi market.
• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars, for $ 100.
• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Baghdad
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100
In Erbil
Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets
•Sale price: 145,700 dinars for $ 100
• Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100
related
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2020-12-23 07:32:45
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2021-01-19 08:04:29
US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil
Date: 2020-11-18 07:50:09
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2020-10-21 08:02:05
GFP: Iraq's reserve of hard currency amounts to 48bn$
Date: 2020-08-02 10:32:29
A French company to sue Baghdad
Date: 2020-10-14 19:51:46
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2020-09-28 08:06:11
Gold rises against faltering dollar ahead of U.S. Senate Stimulus vote
Date: 2020-12-29 09:00:24
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.