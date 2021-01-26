Report

Date: 2021-01-26T07:42:57+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined slightly today Tuesday (January 26, 2021) in the Iraqi market.

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  146,000 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  145,700 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

