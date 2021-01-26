Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-26T07:42:57+0000

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates declined slightly today Tuesday (January 26, 2021) in the Iraqi market. • The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars, for $ 100. • The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars for 100 dollars. In Baghdad Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 146,000 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 145,000 dinars for $ 100 In Erbil Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets •Sale price: 145,700 dinars for $ 100 • Purchase price: 145,500 dinars for $ 100

