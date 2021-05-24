Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed in the Iraqi market today, Monday (May 24, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,850 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,900 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100