Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-24T08:41:42+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates climbed in the Iraqi market today, Monday (May 24, 2021).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,850 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,850 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 149,250 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,250 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,900 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-04 07:17:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-05 08:25:05
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-19 08:04:29
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-29 07:53:03
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-26 07:42:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-23 07:32:45
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-27 07:52:28
Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing

Date: 2021-04-23 10:18:53
Dollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing