Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-23T07:32:45+0000
Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Wednesday  (December 23, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 140,500 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 140,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  141,500 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 139,500 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  141,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 140,000 dinars for $ 100

