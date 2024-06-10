USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 146,850 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 147,750 and 145,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 146,750 and 146,650 IQD to 100, respectively.