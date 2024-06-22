Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in the Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while it closed last week recording 147,150.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling rate at 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate is 146,000 dinars.

As for Erbil, the stock market does not trade on public holidays, but the dollar also recorded a decline. The selling price reached 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price reached 146,550.