USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 147,900 dinars against 100 dollars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,750 and 146,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 146,800 and 146,700 IQD to 100, respectively.