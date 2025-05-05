Dust storm chokes Al-Sulaymaniyah: +10 treated for breathing issues

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a heavy dust storm blanketed Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region, sending residents to hospitals with respiratory complications.

At least ten people sought medical treatment at the city’s hospitals, the Provincial Health Directorate stated, with most being treated and discharged after receiving first aid and oxygen support.

Health officials urged residents—especially those with chronic respiratory conditions—to remain indoors and follow preventive guidelines. Regional impact The storm originated in central Iraq and swept through multiple provinces before reaching the Kurdistan Region.

In Erbil, the sky turned a dense orange, reducing visibility and prompting dozens of cases of shortness of breath. In al-Sulaymaniyah, residents responded by shuttering homes and wearing masks. In Kirkuk, hospitals had admitted 96 people by Monday evening with varying levels of respiratory distress.

Weather outlook Iraq’s Meteorological and Seismic Monitoring Authority said the storm is moving east and northeast, predicting a gradual decline in dust density overnight.

Thunderstorms are expected in Saladin, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Erbil, accompanied by strong downdraft winds and localized heavy rainfall.

The weather system is expected to ease by late Monday night, though scattered showers may linger in northern Erbil and Duhok into Tuesday.