KDP aims key portfolios in Iraq government talks

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is pushing to retain key ministries in Iraq’s next government, including foreign affairs and construction and housing, as coalition talks over cabinet posts continue, a KDP lawmaker told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Avesta Mam Yahya expressed optimism about Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to the Kurdistan Region, adding that the formation of the next government should be based on consensus and national partnership, as the KDP —having secured more than one million votes in the recent parliamentary elections— seeks representation that reflects its electoral weight and political standing.

She indicated that the party is also aiming for a broader role across executive institutions in line with its electoral performance.

The KDP won 26 seats in the 329-member parliament in the November 11, 2025, election, according to official results.