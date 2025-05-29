KDP condemns Iraqi Govt's on salaries: political exploitation

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday condemned the Iraqi Ministry of Finance’s decision to halt funding the public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region, calling it a violation of constitutional rights and a form of political exploitation.

In a statement, the KDP’s political bureau considered that this step contradicts the Constitution and the political agreement that led to the formation of the current government. “It constitutes political exploitation of citizens’ livelihoods.”

The statement added that the issue will be a key topic at the KDP’s Central Committee meeting scheduled for June 2, 2025, during which “an appropriate response will be discussed and determined.”

The party further warned that if the entitlements and financial rights of the Kurdistan Region are not transferred before Eid al-Adha, on Friday, June 6, “we will adopt a serious stance and take action accordingly.”