PM Barzani: Kurdistan ready to transfer all oil production to Baghdad

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced Sunday that his government is ready to transfer all oil production, except for what’s needed to meet local fuel demand, to Baghdad in exchange for consistent salary payments.

Speaking at the inauguration of Phase One of a $480,000 emergency water project in Erbil, designed to supply 480,000 cubic meters of water daily to over 30 neighborhoods, Barzani urged the federal government to halt what he described as “unconstitutional and punitive measures” targeting the Kurdish population.

“We honor our constitutional obligations,” he stated. “But we will not surrender our constitutional rights.”

Barzani confirmed that under the current revenue-sharing agreement with Baghdad, the Kurdistan Region will supply 230,000 barrels per day to Iraq’s state oil company, SOMO, and transfer 120B IQD (about $85.3M) in monthly local revenue, while warning that ongoing drone attacks on energy infrastructure threaten output and should not be used as a “pretext” to delay salary disbursements.