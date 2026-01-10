US warns Aleppo clashes “challenge” SDF integration deal

Shafaq News– Washington

The United States on Saturday welcomed Syria’s “historic transition”, stressing Washington’s ongoing support for stabilizing the country, rebuilding institutions, and advancing Syrians’ aspirations for peace, security, and prosperity.

In a post on X, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, observed that Trump sees a pivotal opportunity for a new Syria, “a nation in which all communities, including Arab, Kurdish, Druze, Christian, Alawite, Turkmen, Assyrian, and others, are treated with respect and dignity.”

Today, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and members of their team in Damascus to discuss recent developments in Aleppo and the broader path forward for… pic.twitter.com/hz2rMMxuqK — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) January 10, 2026

Barrack said discussions in March and April 2025 had laid out an agreement aimed at integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s national institutions while safeguarding Kurdish rights and preserving the country’s unity and sovereignty. However, he described the recent clashes between the two sides in Aleppo, which left more than 10 civilians dead, around 100 wounded, and at least 20 fighters killed, as a “challenge” to that framework, warning that renewed violence risks undermining the progress made since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

“The objective remains a sovereign, unified Syria,” he added, urging neighboring countries and the international community to support the government and initiatives that can turn its vision into reality.