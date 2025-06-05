US: Deals with Kurdistan to benefit all of Iraq

Shafaq News/ The United States has urged Iraq to accelerate efforts toward energy independence, warning that continued reliance on Iranian gas undermines the country’s stability and sovereignty.

Responding to Shafaq News question, a US State Department official said Iraq would be “more stable and sovereign by becoming energy independent and distancing itself from Iran’s malign influence.”

The comments come amid growing concern over Iraq’s worsening electricity crisis, compounded by limited gas imports due to US restrictions on transactions with Iran — a country that supplies nearly 40% of Iraq’s natural gas used for power generation.

Iraq’s chronic power shortages, exacerbated by aging infrastructure and political hurdles, trigger widespread public frustration each summer, with many provinces facing daily blackouts lasting several hours or more.

Highlighting recent progress, the official pointed to agreements signed between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and US energy firms to expand natural gas production in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR).

“These deals in the IKR and others throughout Iraq benefit all of Iraq, especially as Iraqis continue to suffer from power outages,” the official said. “They will ultimately help Iraq solve its energy crisis.”

While these projects remain in the early stages, Washington views them as part of a broader strategy to develop Iraq’s domestic energy capacity.

The official also underscored the need for cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil in gas production“ as soon as possible.”

Shafaq News has previously reported that although Iraq holds significant untapped natural gas reserves, development has been stalled by political disputes, lack of investment, and technical delays. US sanctions on Iran have further complicated Iraq’s ability to pay for Iranian gas, despite occasional sanctions waivers issued by Washington.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.