Kurdistan’s President Barzani, US Envoy discuss political and security developments

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Daniel Rubinstein, the director of the United States Embassy who will lead the works of the Ambassador of Iraq.

According to Barzani’s office, the two sides discussed political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, US-Iraq ties, and the political situation in Kurdistan, including the results of the parliamentary elections and efforts to form a new government.

They also reviewed progress on unifying the Peshmerga forces and exchanged views on the situation of Yazidis in Sinjar, Christians, and other minority communities in the Nineveh Plain, as well as regional developments, including the situation in Syria.

Both parties emphasized the need to “maintain stability in the region and promote lasting peace.”

Rubinstein reaffirmed the US commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in counterterrorism efforts.