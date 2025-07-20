Finance Minister: Iraq’s 2025 Budget Law under committee review

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami informed lawmakers on Sunday that a special committee, formed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, is currently drafting the tables of the 2025 Federal Budget Law.

Saad al-Tobi from the Parliamentary Finance Committee explained to Shafaq News that the draft tables will be sent to the Cabinet for approval before heading to Parliament. “Information on revenues and expenditures remains limited,” he added. “The documents will be ready for submission next month.”

Earlier today, Parliament hosted Sami to discuss the delay in submitting the budget tables to the legislature. The appearance followed a formal request by Finance Committee Chair Atwan al-Atwani and, according to a parliamentary source, covered the implementation of the government program and the execution of the 2023–2025 Budget Law.