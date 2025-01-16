Source: Turkiye targets PKK in Northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in areas within the Al-Amadiya district of northern Duhok province, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the shelling occurred in Mze (مژئ), Spindari (سپيندارى), and Kefnah Mze (كه فنه مژئ) villages, located at the foothills of Mount Gara.

“Information regarding casualties or damage caused by the attack remains unclear,” the source noted.

These villages have been largely uninhabited since residents were displaced two years ago due to the ongoing conflict between the Turkish military and the PKK.

Witnesses reported widespread destruction, with many homes completely ruined and significant damage to others as a result of repeated shelling.

Notably, Turkish artillery and warplanes frequently strike PKK positions in various parts of Duhok, including border villages.

These attacks stem from a long-standing conflict between the Turkish government and the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. The PKK utilizes mountainous regions and remote villages as bases, making these areas frequent targets of Turkish operations.