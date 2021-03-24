Report

A global wanted man was assassinated in Libya

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-24T17:51:25+0000
A global wanted man was assassinated in Libya

Shafaq News / Libyan media reported on Wednesday the spokesman for the National Army announcing the death of the commander Mahmoud al-Werfalli.

"A hail of bullets was shot on Al-Werfalli’s car near the Arab Medical University in Benghazi which killed him and injured his brother.” The spokesman said.

Werfalli is a commander in an elite unit attached to the Libyan National Army (LNA), the dominant force in eastern Libya.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Al-Werfalli in August 2017 accusing him of a role in the summary killings of 33 people between June 2016 and July 2017.

In December 2019, the US Treasury included Al-Werfalli on the sanctions list accusing him of committing serious human rights violations, most notably executing ten unarmed detainees in Benghazi.

