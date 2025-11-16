Gaza camps collapse as winter rains arrive

Shafaq News – Gaza

The first winter storm to hit Gaza since the end of the two-year war has submerged large sections of the enclave’s displacement camps, where worn-out tents collapsed within minutes, leaving thousands without dry shelter.

Sources told Shafaq News that light rainfall quickly turned open areas into mud and standing water. Many displaced families, already living on bare ground with little access to proper tents or repair materials, saw what remained of their shelters destroyed.

“We were flooded in five minutes,” said Mahmoud Bahja, noting that repeated attempts to register for humanitarian aid brought nothing. He said families lost their clothing and bedding “with everything drenched.”

Mutaz Mousa told Shafaq News that his family salvaged only a few belongings. “The rain wasn’t heavy, but the tents are extremely poor,” he said.

Other residents described conditions growing worse as the storm advanced, echoing scenes from the past two winters when winds and flooding tore through shelters during the Israeli war that killed more than 65,000 people, mostly women and children.

With temperatures dropping and more rain forecast, aid agencies warn that Gaza’s displaced population is facing a new humanitarian emergency, as makeshift shelters cannot withstand even mild weather.

A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October 2025 under a framework led by the United States. The agreement included the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza; however, Gaza continues to suffer from a de facto blockade that limits shelter materials, fuel, and other essentials.

