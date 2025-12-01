Gaza winter peril: Aid fails basic needs

Shafaq News – Gaza

Trucks entering the Gaza Strip fall far short of meeting basic civilian needs, Hamas noted on Monday, amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

In a statement, Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem said most of the trucks allowed in are commercial shipments carrying non-essential goods, adding that “more than two million people are facing a deepening crisis.”

Qassem also pointed out that shelter supplies remain critically insufficient as winter approaches, noting that existing tents and makeshift centers are unfit for habitation and cannot withstand severe weather.

According to Hamas spokesperson, previous agreements under the January humanitarian protocol and the Sharm El-Sheikh accord included commitments to allow mobile homes (caravans) into Gaza, but those provisions have not been implemented.

Hamas called on mediators and concerned states to act immediately to authorize the entry of caravans and prevent a repeat of the past winter.

Earlier, Aid agencies warned that Gaza is entering winter under “catastrophic conditions,” with nearly the entire population displaced into flimsy tents that offer little protection from cold, flooding, or disease.

