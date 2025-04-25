2 Nineveh coalitions to contest election independently

Shafaq News/ The National Resolve (Al-Hasm Al-Watani) and Nineveh For Its People (Ninawa Li Ahliha) coalitions will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections on two separate lists, an Iraqi lawmaker said on Friday.

MP Nayef Al-Shammari told Shafaq News that the decision followed a meeting attended by senior figures from both groups, including Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi, the leader of National Resolve, and former Nineveh Governor Najm Al-Jubouri, who heads Nineveh For Its People.

Nineveh For Its People confirmed the meeting in a statement, revealing that discussions focused on political developments, strengthening national partnership, and promoting reforms.

The Iraqi Cabinet has set November 11, 2025, as the date for the next parliamentary elections, despite ongoing disputes over the Election Law.