Mutahidoon, Azm form coalition ahead of 2025 elections

Mutahidoon, Azm form coalition ahead of 2025 elections
2025-02-20T20:02:50+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, leaders in Mosul, the center of Nineveh province, announced a new coalition between the "Mutahidoon (united)" party, led by Osama al-Nujaifi, and the "Azm (determination)" alliance, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, during a meeting at al-Nujaifi's council.

Osama al-Nujaifi declared, "We formed this coalition to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in October 2025. Our alliance marks a significant step toward enhancing Mosul's political influence in the next parliament."

He stressed that the coalition will end the city's marginalization and restore its political balance.

Muthanna al-Samarrai expressed his enthusiasm, affirming that the Azm alliance will empower the people of Nineveh to become the ultimate decision-makers in local and national matters.

He added, "Our coalition will strongly support the interests of Mosul and its residents, ensuring their voices resound in the political arena."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon