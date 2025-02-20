Mutahidoon, Azm form coalition ahead of 2025 elections

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, leaders in Mosul, the center of Nineveh province, announced a new coalition between the "Mutahidoon (united)" party, led by Osama al-Nujaifi, and the "Azm (determination)" alliance, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, during a meeting at al-Nujaifi's council.

Osama al-Nujaifi declared, "We formed this coalition to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in October 2025. Our alliance marks a significant step toward enhancing Mosul's political influence in the next parliament."

He stressed that the coalition will end the city's marginalization and restore its political balance.

Muthanna al-Samarrai expressed his enthusiasm, affirming that the Azm alliance will empower the people of Nineveh to become the ultimate decision-makers in local and national matters.

He added, "Our coalition will strongly support the interests of Mosul and its residents, ensuring their voices resound in the political arena."