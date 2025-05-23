“State of Law” takes part in Nineveh elections via new bloc

Shafaq News/ A new electoral alliance comprising six parties affiliated with the Coordination Framework has been formed in Nineveh ahead of the upcoming provincial elections, the head of the State of Law Coalition’s office in the province, Muad al-Khalidi, announced on Friday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khalidi said the new bloc will be named the "National Hadbaa Alliance", noting that the State of Law Coalition is among them.

He clarified that the alliance does not represent all Coordination Framework factions in Nineveh, but rather those that have reached unified political understandings regarding participation in the local elections scheduled for November 11.

Al-Khalidi stated that the alliance is “based on principles of unity and coordination to serve Nineveh province,” adding that the official announcement follows a series of meetings and consultations held over recent weeks.

Iraq’s upcoming local elections have prompted wide-ranging moves among political forces to reshape their alliances, as competition intensifies in Nineveh, one of the key provinces in the electoral landscape.