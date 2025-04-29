Massive voter card fraud attempt busted in Iraq's Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the National Security Service arrested a suspect in Nineveh province for trafficking voter cards, according to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

Authorities seized 1,147 voter cards and 20 million Iraqi dinars (about $15K) in cash from the suspect at the time of detention.

The individual admitted to collaborating with others to collect voter cards from multiple areas in Nineveh to sell them to candidates at inflated prices ahead of the elections.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under Article 40 of the amended Parliamentary and Provincial Elections Law No. 12 of 2018, which criminalizes the sale, purchase, or misuse of voter identification cards.