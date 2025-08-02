USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad/Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates inched lower in Baghdad and Erbil as local currency markets closed at the start of the trading week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 139,500 IQD per $100, down from 140,000 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, selling prices fell to 140,500 IQD per $100, while buying rates dropped to 138,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rates stood at 139,400 IQD and buying rates reached 139,200 IQD per $100.