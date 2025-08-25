Oil, Water, and PKK: Key issues between Iraq and Turkiye in Jeddah

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Jeddah

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Monday to discuss bilateral files, particularly oil, water, and the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its impact on regional stability.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Jeddah, according to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry noted that the two sides reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and addressed shared concerns, especially related to oil pipelines and water resources.

Discussions also touched on existing understandings between Baghdad and Ankara regarding water management, and the “importance of regulating water releases to serve mutual interests and safeguard both countries' water security.”

The Turkish foreign minister praised the smooth operations of Turkish businesspeople in Iraq and their role in development projects, affirming Ankara’s desire to expand economic and investment cooperation with Baghdad.