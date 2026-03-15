PM Al-Sudani, President Bin Zayed urge diplomacy after UAE consulate attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the latest developments in the region, condemning the targeting of the United Arab Emirates consulate in Erbil, the PM’s office said on Sunday.

Al-Sudani’s media office noted that both sides pointed to the need to continue joint Arab coordination and intensify efforts at the regional and international levels to curb escalation.

“They also emphasized the importance of strengthening diplomatic efforts to halt military operations and return to the negotiating table, in order to establish stability in the region and preserve the security and resources of its peoples.”

Earlier this week, the Kurdish Presidency and government condemned an attack targeting the UAE consulate that left two guards injured and caused material damage to the building.