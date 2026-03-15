Leader Barzani warns political divisions deepen Iraq’s challenges

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani urged the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to work together to resolve their disputes, Barzani’s headquarters said on Sunday.

Barzani warned that Iraq faces multiple risks at a time when war and instability are affecting the Middle East, adding that political differences among Iraqi parties have further deepened existing challenges.

He further called on "to prevent opportunistic actors from exploiting the situation and deepening the crises and conflicts."