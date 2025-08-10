Leader Barzani, US diplomats discuss ongoing military support for Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Leader Masoud Barzani discussed continued US military support for the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with a visiting American diplomatic delegation.

Barzani received the newly appointed US Consul General in Erbil, Gwendolyn Green, and outgoing Consul General Steve Fagin, wishing both success in their respective roles. He thanked Fagin for his efforts to strengthen US–Kurdistan ties and for his contributions to developing and supporting the Peshmerga Ministry.

Praising Washington’s “consistent positions and support” for the Region since 1991, Barzani recalled US assistance through the fall of Iraq’s former regime and the war against ISIS.

In turn, Fagin expressed gratitude for his tenure in the Kurdistan Region, acknowledging Barzani’s backing and the cooperation of Regional institutions. He discussed current political developments, including Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government, and Barzani’s role in easing tensions.

Green hailed Barzani as a “legendary” leader and pledged to maintain and strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting also addressed recent regional challenges, the peace process in Turkiye, and the situation in Syria.