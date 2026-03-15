Iraq imports $230M+ in Egyptian food products in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Cairo

Iraq ranked sixth among the largest importers of Egyptian food products in 2025, with imports reaching $236 million compared with about $184 million in 2024, Egypt’s Food Export Council said on Sunday.

Data showed that Saudi Arabia topped the list of importers, purchasing $563 million worth of Egyptian food products in 2025, followed by the United States with approximately $438 million. Exports to Jordan reached $287 million, while shipments to Algeria and the United Arab Emirates totaled about $244 million and $237 million, respectively. Egyptian food industry exports to Lebanon amounted to roughly $201 million during the same year.

In European and Asian markets, Egyptian exports reached around $181 million to Germany and about $137 million to the United Kingdom, while exports to China totaled approximately $136 million.

The top ten foreign markets accounted for about 39% of Egypt’s total food industry exports in 2025, with a combined value of approximately $2.66 billion.