Independent candidates challenge Kurdistan election results, citing “violation of human rights”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, independent candidates in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja provinces of the Kurdistan Region rejected the results of the sixth Kurdistan Parliament elections, affirming their intention to challenge the outcomes “to protect voters' rights.”

At a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Farhad Rasool, a representative for independent candidates, claimed that "the election results were predetermined before voting, and the process does not reflect the will and aspirations of the people of Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja."

Rasool labeled the recent elections as "a violation of human rights," highlighting that citizens in the two provinces face "multiple forms of injustice" regarding public services and their right to freely choose their representatives.

“Clear manipulation was evident in the electronic results of some polling stations, with reported totals showing less than half of the votes recorded in the ballot boxes,” he said. “This raised suspicions among independent candidates, who are now determined to pursue legal challenges against the results.”

Furthermore, Rasool confirmed that the decision to challenge the results aims to "protect voter rights and ensure electoral integrity," urging authorities “to transparently review and audit the election outcomes.”

“The independent candidates' position reflects public discontent over electoral violations," he added.

Election Results

On Wednesday, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the final results of the elections, revealing a participation rate exceeding 72%.

According to the announced results, the total number of seats in Al-Sulaymaniyah is 38. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) secured the first position with 15 seats, followed by the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadded- NGM) with eight seats. The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) ranked third with three seats, tied with the Islamic Union of Kurdistan (IUK), which also garnered three seats. The Justice Group secured two seats, the Position Coalition received two seats, the People's Front acquired one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance obtained one seat, while minority groups collectively received two seats.

In Duhok, there are a total of 25 seats, with the KDP winning 18, the NGM obtaining two, and the IUK securing two as well. The PUK, Justice Group, Position Coalition, and People's Front each received one seat.

In Erbil, the total number of seats is 34. The KDP won 17 seats, the PUK secured six, the NGM got five, the IUK obtained one, as did the Justice Group, Position Coalition, People's Front, and minorities, each receiving one seat.

In Halabja, there are three seats; one for the PUK, one for the IUK, and one for the KDP.

Based on the final results, the KDP emerged in the lead with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 seats. The NGM claimed the third position with 15 seats, while the IUK took fourth with seven seats. The Position Coalition came in fifth with four seats, the Justice Group in sixth with three seats, the People's Front in seventh with two seats, the Gorran (change) Movement in eighth with one seat, and the Kurdish Alliance in ninth with one seat.