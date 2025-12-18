SDF official: Integration talks with Syrian Army near completion

Shafaq News – Damascus

A senior military official from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) revealed on Thursday that an agreement is close to being reached on a mechanism to begin integrating SDF forces into the Syrian army, as part of the implementation of the March agreement.

The official, who requested anonymity, told Shafaq News that the Syrian government has sent a draft outlining steps and mechanisms to implement the March agreement, including the incorporation of the SDF into the Syrian army through three military divisions, alongside the gradual reactivation of state institutions in northeastern Syria.

He said practical steps within the framework of the integration process are likely to begin before the end of this year.

According to the same source, an initial understanding has been reached with the Syrian government to retain three SDF-affiliated divisions within the military structure of the Syrian army, while several outstanding points still require further discussions between the two sides.

The official noted that technical discussions are ongoing through specialized joint committees to address details related to roles, command structures, and organizational frameworks of the divisions within the army.

“Negotiations between the SDF and the Syrian government are taking place with clear international backing aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue, describing this path as the most realistic option to ensure stability.”

Last week, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said his ministry had submitted a detailed proposal for the integration of the SDF into the Ministry of Defense.

On March 10, Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement providing for the integration of all civilian and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration into the Syrian state framework, according to a statement issued at the time by the Syrian presidency.

The agreement also stipulates that executive committees work to implement its provisions by no later than the end of the current year.

The SDF controls large areas of northern and eastern Syria, including the country’s main oil and gas fields.

Read more: March 10 Syria–SDF Pact tested as unwritten timeline nears end-2025