Landmine blast kills one, injures three in Kurdistan

A landmine explosion in Joman district, within Kurdistan’s Soran administration, killed one person and wounded three others, the Civil Defense Directorate stated on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Karzan Mirza, was transported to Joman Hospital, while the three injured were given emergency treatment.

According to the Strategic Center for Human Rights, more than 13,500 people in Kurdistan alone were victims of landmines as of 2022.

Nationwide, over 6,600 square kilometers were identified as contaminated since 2003, of which 4,540 square kilometers have been cleared. More than 2,000 square kilometers still require demining.