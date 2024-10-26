Turkish convoy hit by a large explosion in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a military source reported that a large amount of TNT exploded in the village of Mirstaki, located on the road between Al-Amadiyah district and Deraluk district, in northern Duhok province in the Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion occurred late last night, explaining that it targeted a Turkish military convoy, without revealing the extent of human or material losses resulting from the incident.

For their part, eyewitnesses from the village confirmed that the explosion caused material damage to houses and the mosque in the village. At the same time, they told a Shafaq News Agency reporter that the explosion shattered windows and damaged nearby houses.